Tilmon Wayne Griffin, 65, of Snowball, passed from this life on Thursday, March 5 (2020) at his home.
Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at McMahan Cemetery in Snowball. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
The son of Mildred Lavina Rea Griffin and the late Tilmon J. Griffin was born Feb. 6, 1955, at Marshall. He was the brother of William “Bill” Griffin and the late Wayland Griffin.
