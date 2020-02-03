Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at First Assembly of God Church, with interment at Gass Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Tonya Parker, age 49, of Omaha, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30 (2020) at her home.
Tonya was born Dec. 5, 1970, in Harrison, the daughter of Gene and Louise Middleton Roberts.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Roberts; grandmothers, Laura Middleton and Inice Roberts; and grandfather, Tillman Roberts.
Tonya enjoyed gardening, flowers and animals of all kinds, married on Sept. 30, 2000, was a homemaker .
Tonya is survived by her husband, James E. Parker, of Omaha; mother, Louise Roberts, of Omaha; four sisters, Sheila Wright, Tamara Mays and husband Travis, Talisa Labonte and husband Greg, all of Omaha, and Lanita Campbell and husband Tommy, of Olvey; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at First Assembly of God Church with
Brother Dennis Selvidge officiating. Interment will follow at Gass Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 5, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Campbell, Travis Mays, Greg Labonte, Austin Mays, AJ Campbell and Gary Nichols.
Honorary pallbearers will be WestRock, Shianne Mays, Cade Labonte and Ron Wright.
