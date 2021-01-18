Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Coffman Funeral Home, Harrison, with burial at White Church Cemetery; Visitation: Noon - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the funeral home.
Thomas Gene “Tom” Riggins, of Valley Springs, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16 (2021) at UAMS in Little Rock.
The son of Lannie and Nell (Sparks) Riggins was born in Harrison on May 1, 1953.
Tom was an avid fisherman and a member of the Bassmaster’s Club. He also loved hunting and gardening. He worked as a parts salesman for over 40 years. Tom was known and loved by many in the community.
He was preceded in death by his father and his first wife, Jackie Riggins.
Tom is survived by his wife, Patty (Pat) Riggins; his mother, Nell Riggins; his daughter, Casey Young (Charles) and her daughters, Jackie Jo Young and Neela Young; his stepson, Don Horn Jr. (Icee) and his children, Baron Horn and Jade Horn; two step-grandsons, Carl Love and Russell Mitchell; his siblings, Kenny Riggins (Kathy), Nancy House (Charles), Judy Green (Billy), Steve Riggins (Jeri), Richard Riggins (Barbara) and Carol Gilley (Junior); and a host of other family and friends who will mourn his passing.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Bobby Brown officiating. Burial will follow at White Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the funeral home. Masks are required for the visitation and service.
Pallbearers are Kenny Riggins, Steve Riggins, Richard Riggins, Sam Riggins, Robert Riggins and Phillip Riggins.
Honorary pallbearers are Roger Harp, Mike Gerdes, Duane Graham, Ryan Riggins, Dalton Gilley, Bryce Gilley, Robert Pratt and Dr. Rebecca Simon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family or the funeral home to help defray funeral and medical expenses during his recent illness.
