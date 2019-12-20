A large family cookout will be held in the summer to celebrate his life; arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
Tommy L. Henry passed away quietly at home on Tuesday, Dec. 17 (2019) surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Claude and Edith Henry was born March 2, 1940, at Edgemont. He was the husband of Anita Henry.
A large family cookout will be held in the summer to celebrate his life. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
