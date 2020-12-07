Tommy Lee Andrews

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Maple Leaf Cemetery, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Coffman Funeral Home.
Tommy Andrews, age 68, of Harrison, passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 5 (2020).
He was the son of Willie and Christine Andrews and was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Sept. 23, 1952.
Tommy loved the Lord and his children, grandchildren and great-grandkids. He loved to spend time hunting and fishing and being with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant daughter and his father-in-law, Glen McGraw.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 27 years, Teresa McGraw Andrews; his daughters, Desi Shaw and fiancee Eric Miller, Angie Russell, Chelsey Smith, Angela Beeman and Teresa Sullivant; his sons, Andrew Wright and wife Ashley and Charles Pilkington; 13 grandkids and seven great-grandkids; his brother, Sonny Andrews and wife Sylvia; two nieces, Tina Andrews and Ryleigh Edwards, and nephew, Scott Andrews and wife Lori; a sister-in-law, Julie Edwards; his mother-in-law, Sandra McGraw; and a host of extended family and friends.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Maple Leaf Cemetery, with Pastor Byron Cothran officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Coffman Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Scott Andrews, Andrew Wright, Eric Miller, Michael Breedlove, Don Chandler and Billy McGraw. Honorary pallbearers are his grandkids and great-grandkids.
