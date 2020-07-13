Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Yardell Chapel, with interment at Sandhill Cemetery; Visitation: Will begin at noon Tuesday, July 14, with family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Thomas “Tommy” Charles Robinson, age 75, of Western Grove, passed from this life on Saturday, July 11 (2020) in Harrison. The eldest son of James Garland and Doratha (Doane) Robinson was born on March 14, 1945, in the Ross Fowler office in Harrison.
He spent the majority of his life in Newton County, graduating from Western Grove High School in 1963 and serving in the Navy from 1964-1970. He started dating Teresa Rogers during her senior year at Broken Arrow High School, Oklahoma, after she caught his attention by sitting on the hood of his sports car and then getting a ride home. They were married on Dec. 20, 1969, of her senior year recently celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Tom worked at John Zinc in Tulsa while they were building their home in Arkansas with the help of his brother Rodger until they moved back to Newton County in 1972. He was a lifelong hard worker, always providing for the needs of his family, retiring from Claridge Products after 32 years.
Tom enjoyed deer hunting and running rabbits with Jason, fishing with his brother, Johnny, riding his “buggy” with family and friends, and watching his grandsons play basketball. He was a member of the Yardelle Chapel and caretaker of the Sand Hill Cemetery since the passing of his brother Rodger in 2013.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Rodger Robinson; and his sister-in-law, Florene Robinson.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa; his children and their spouses, Jennifer and Jason Reddell, of Western Grove, and Justin and Allison Robinson, of Compton; his brothers, Johnny and Bettye Robinson, of Lead Hill, and Jimmy Robinson, of Harrison; his sister, Evelyn and Eddie Estes, of Harrison; he was a beloved “PaPaw” to four grandchildren: Tristan, Brody, Blake and Briggs (the killer B’s); and a host of other family members and many friends who loved him and will miss him.
He might have been considered short in stature but was in every way larger than life.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Yardell Chapel with Derwin Martin officiating. Open visitation will start at noon Tuesday, July 14, and family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Interment will be at Sandhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Brody Reddell, Blake Reddell, Briggs Reddell, Tristan Robinson, Glenn Wheeler and Jason Reddell
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sandhill Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
