Tommy Stephens

Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest; visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the funeral home.
Tommy Doyle Stephens, age 68, of Alpena, passed away in his home on Tuesday, Aug. 13 (2019).
He was born Feb. 6, 1951, in Monterey, California, son of Dewey and Christine (Bailey) Stephens. On Jan. 14, 1972, he was united in marriage with Euphama (Thomas) Stephens.
Tommy was well known as a skilled mason of brick and stone as well as a respected cattleman. He loved both water and mountain, having been raised near the Pacific Ocean in Monterey, California, and spending much of his life here in Eureka Springs and high up in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, Idaho and New Mexico. Tommy loved the outdoors and spent much of his free time camping, hunting and fishing with his friends and family.
Tommy’s legacy is his large and loving family. Tommy is survived by his wife, Fama Stephens; his son, Joshua and wife Veronica Stephens, of Austin, Texas; his daughter, Rebekah and husband Scott Wilson, of Huntsville; his daughter, Kristah Stephens, of Harrison; and his son, Zach and wife Kyla Stephens, of Austin, Texas. Tommy’s father Dewey Stephens resides here in northwest Arkansas and his brothers, Dennis and wife Connie Stephens and brother Mark and wife Mignon Stephens reside in California.
Tommy and Fama have 10 grandchildren including Austin Stephens and Julius Wright, Gavin and Eden Wilson, Hailey, Riley, and Bradley Stephens, Noah Reece and Bonnie Clark, and McKinley Stephens.
Tommy was preceded in death by his son, Jedidiah; his mother, Christine; and his sister, Aleeesa. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest.
Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest with Pastor Mark Bryant officiating. There will be a small, private graveside ceremony after for immediate family only.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.net .
Commented