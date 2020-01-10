Service: Memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel in Yellville: Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the funeral home.
Tony Clay Hudson, 61, of Flippin, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8 (2020) at his home.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel in Yellville. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Flippin Bobcat Booster Club.
The son of the late Ira Albert and Gladys Margaret Burks Hudson was born June 4, 1958, at Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He was the father of Heath Hudson and Kazzlee Hudson.
Commented