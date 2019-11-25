Service: 2 pm Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Harvest International Ministries Church in Diamond City; Visitation: 6-8 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the church, with arrangements by Diamond State Funerals.
Tony Ray Rogers, age 76, of Lead Hill, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23 (2019) at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Jan. 11, 1943, in Marion County, to Bill and Coyeta (Clarkson) Rogers.
He was a man of faith who gave his heart to the Lord in August 1960 and was an active and faithful member of Harvest International Ministries. He married his wife, Sharon Edmonson, on Sept. 2, 1961, at the Lead Hill Church of God. He also graduated from Lead Hill High School in 1961, where he played basketball for the Tigers. He then worked for a carpenter, which led him to pursue a vocational degree in carpentry at Twin Lakes Technical School in 1968. After graduating, he began his own carpentry business in Boone and Marion Counties. He filled his community with high-quality, beautiful homes until he retired in 2014.
In his free time, he was an avid, passionate hunter, which he passed on to his kids and grandkids. He was especially passionate about deer and coon hunting. He raised high-quality, award winning Walker Hounds. With his most notable dog, Sugar Loaf Chief, he won many hunting championships throughout the United States. His life-long dedication and determination in the sport led to him being inducted into the Arkansas Coon Hunting Association Hall of Fame in May 2019.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Rogers; his parents, Bill and Coyeta (Clarkson) Rogers; and his brothers Kenny, Eddy and Robby Rogers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Rogers; his son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Gena Rogers; his brother and his wife, Woody and Janice Rogers; his sister and her husband, June (Rogers) and J.G. Williams; his grandchildren, Kamri Rogers, Nicole Rogers, Javier Rogers, Efram and Ashlea (Rogers) Handley, Tyler and Kayla Rogers, Evan and Carissa (Rogers) Stalnaker, Ivan and Arely (Rogers) Trejo; and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Harvest International Ministries Church in Diamond City. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Harvest International Ministries Church in Diamond City.
Palllbearers will be Zach Rogers, Todd Sage, Colby Williams, Heath Richardson, Derek Rogers and Chance Burleson. Honorary pallbearers will be Greg “Cotton” Rogers, Donald “Duck” Rogers and Daniel Turner.
Funeral under the direction of Diamond State Funerals.
