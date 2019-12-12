Private ceremony was held on Dec. 11; a memorial service to honor her life will be held at a later date.
Tracy Eileen Massey died in her home on Monday, Dec. 9 (2019) in Harrison, of natural causes. She was 59.
Ms. Massey was born on Oct. 17, 1960, in Harrison, to Joe Perry and Glenda Sue Beavers.
Ms. Massey is survived by longtime partner, Mike Conner, of Harrison; daughter, Jessica Massey, of Mountain Home; stepdaughters, Christy Ratliff-Conner (and family) of Harrison, and Tisha Chambers (and family) of Springfield, Missouri; sisters, Lisa Chong and Cindy Kerr, of Marshall, and brother Billy Kerr, of Marshall; granddaughter, Karlee Rai Massey, of Harrison; stepmother, Josephine Perry, of Marshall; and a host of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Wyatt; her mother, Glenda Sue Beavers Wilburn; and her father, Joe Perry.
As per her wishes, a private ceremony was held on Dec. 11. She will be cremated. A memorial service to honor her life will be held in the coming months.
Commented