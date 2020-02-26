Memorial service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Church of God in Flippin. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
U.S. Navy veteran Travis Michael Acosta, age 29, of Marshall, passed from this life on Thursday, Feb. 20 (2020).
The son of David Alvin Mason and Tina Marie Acosta was born on Jan. 30, 1991, at South Lake Tahoe, California. He is survived by his wife, Molly Clingersmith Acosta and one daughter, Adrienne Acosta.
Memorial service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Church of God in Flippin. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Commented