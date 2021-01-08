Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at Maple Leaf Cemetery; Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home.
Travis Lee Flippo, 40, a resident of Harrison, died Monday, Jan. 4 (2021) at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield, Missouri.
He was born April 3, 1980, at Harrison, to Robert Wayne and Cora Jean Riddell Flippo.
He was a natural born salesman, selling everything from cars, time share, real estate, insurance and anything he could sell to make money on. He loved tinkering with old trucks and helping people in need. When he heard of a child or family in need, he did everything he could to help them.
His son, Jaydin, was the love of his life. Travis looked forward every summer to trips with Jaydin around the country to see the sites, but the main highlight of these trips was visits to theme parks. He hated roller coasters, but Jaydin loved them so Travis road the biggest and the baddest with Jaydin while screaming all the way.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and seven uncles, Dennis Flippo, Danny Smith, Daley Riddell, William Riddell, Keltner Riddell, Jim Thomas and Eddie Riddell.
He is survived by his son, Jaydin Lee Flippo, of Harrison; his father, Robert Wayne Flippo, of Harrison; his mother, Cora Flippo, of Harrison; a brother, Scottie Flippo, of Harrison; a sister, Lisa Lippe, of Omaha; three nephews, Nick Flippo, of Centerton, and Tyler and Seth Lippe, of Omaha; and many more family members and friends who loved him.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with the Rev. Billy Edgar officiating. Burial will be at Maple Leaf Cemetery in Harrison under the direction of Holt Memorial Chapel.
Active pallbearers will be Mike “Sarge” Martin, Anthony “A.J.” Benetz, Jason Sipes, Tim Jackson, Nick Flippo and Trent Edwards. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler and Seth Lippe, and Bill Decker.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Arkansas Children’s Hospital, 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202.
