Tressa Joann Plant, 72, of Yellville, passed away Tuesday, March 17 (2020) at Mountain Home.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Freck Cemetery, near Yellville. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
She was born Dec. 5, 1947, at Mountain Home. She was the wife of the late Bill Plant.
She was the mother of James Edwards, Josiah Barker, Amanda Watkins and the late Charles Edwards.
