Troy Lee Kelley, age 69, of Mountain Home, passed away Saturday, April 25 (2020) in Mountain Home.
Troy was born March 15, 1951 in Harrison, to the late Russie Dural and Hilma Jean (Koster) Kelley. He was the husband of Rosemary (Deen) Kelley of the home.
Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Patton Cemetery near Pyatt. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
