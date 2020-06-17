At Troy’s request, no services will be held; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
U.S. Navy and Army veteran Troy Lee Harris, 92, of Harrison, passed away at Hospice of the Hills Hospice House on Tuesday, June 16 (2020) after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
The son of Albert “Brooks” Brookshire and Melissa (Casebolt) Harris was born in Coweta, Oklahoma, on Feb. 2, 1928. He was the husband of Wanda (Aunt) Stanley Harris and the late Dorothy Williams Harris.
At Troy’s request, no services will be held. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
