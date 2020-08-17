Celebration of Life will be held a 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Alpena Baptist Church, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Troy Todd McAlister, of Bella Vista, was born Nov. 20, 1970, to Roberta (McNair) and Troy McAlister. Troy Todd McAlister passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 13 (2020) at the age of 49 due to natural causes.
Troy, or Todd, as many of his friends and family knew him, was a hard worker all of his life. His dedication and tenacity can be seen through the 20-plus years of working on houses/buildings throughout Northwest Arkansas and as far as Memphis, Tennessee. Todd went above and beyond in his work by also starting projects with his family. He partnered with his daughter to remodel a quaint farmhouse from the ground up. This project would be his last and will serve as a reminder to the special memories he had with his children.
Todd was devoted and committed to help anyone in need. His friends and family knew he was only a phone call away, and he would drop everything to be there — no questions asked. He was deeply loved and adored by his family and friends — a man of integrity, laughter, and compassion.
The day of his passing mirrored the life he lived well and was filled with some of his most favorite things. He spent most of the day working on his daughter’s home then ended it at the lake with a fishing pole. He lived every day with intention and enjoyed the little things, it is this legacy that he created and left for those who love him.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, Troy McAlister; his sister, Sandra Raver; Troy’s parents, Bruce and Lucille McAlister; Roberta’s parents, Pete and Millie McNair; his aunt, Lucy McNair; his uncle, Bob McAlister; and two nephews, Billy McAlister and Bryn Todd Raver.
Todd is survived by his two children, Alex and Brooklyn McAlister; his mother, Roberta McAlister; his three grandchildren, Harley, Waylon and Bennett McAlister; his sister, Cindy Chook; and too many nieces, nephews, cousins and family to name.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Alpena Baptist Church. Please join the family as they give a loving farewell and celebrate his life.
Due to COVID-19 all attendees must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison. Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
