Trudy Morrison, age 75, of Little Rock, passed from this life on Saturday, Oct. 17 (2020) at Baptist Health in Little Rock.
She was born in Leslie, on Sept. 1, 1945, to the late Ulis Warren Morrison and Ethel Elizabeth Fendley Morrison. She was the sister of Delena Morrison and Patty Morrison.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Campbell Cemetery near Leslie. Following the graveside service, Trudy will be laid to rest beside her mother.
