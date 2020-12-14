Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Sand Hill Cemetery in Yardelle, with arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
Twana Breedlove, of Western Grove, died on Monday, Dec. 7 (2020). She was 41 years old.
An open visitation until 7 p.m. was held on Monday, Dec. 14, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Sand Hill Cemetery in Yardelle. Pastor David Powell will officiate. Pallbearers are Bryan Swaffar, Dale Robinson, Joey Criner, Adam Sutterfield, Dusty Still and Lane Snow. Honorary pallbearers include Daniel Sutterfield, Tim Shatwell, Ricky Freeman, Anthony Breedlove, Brodie Sutterfield and Tanner Still.
The daughter of Bub and Thelma (Tennison) Snow was born on Aug. 10, 1979, in Harrison.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dakota Breedlove; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include her husband, Anthony "Tony" Breedlove; one daughter, Santana Breedlove; stepdaughter, Sha Breedlove and her two children; one brother, Robert Snow; one sister, Tracy Sutterfield; nephew, Adam Sutterfield and his children, Brodie, Kayson, Addilyn, Taylee and Rowdy; niece, Tabitha Lee; and many other family members and friends.
