Ulys Ray Youngblood, age 68, went to be with his Lord after a long battle with cancer on the morning of Wednesday July 3 (2019).
Ulys was born May 5, 1951, in Harrison, to John and Agnes (Farmer) Youngblood and was named after the doctor who delivered him Doctor Ulys Jackson.
Ulys spent most of his life riding, building and repairing Harley Davidson motorcycles. He enjoyed spending time at motorcycle swap meets in Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri, both selling and buying. He had an insight to the Harley Davidson like no other and it came natural for him.
Because most people would have trouble saying his name, he would say “just call me ‘Useless’ — cause he was “full of useless information.” We all knew that was far from the truth.
He was quick to help anyone in need, full of compassionate yet brutally honest. You always knew where you stood with him. It was important for him to lift up the spirit of any feeling down, was always willing to lend an ear and was often the voice of reason yet carried an ornery streak a mile wide.
Ulys had been through a great deal of medical issues in his lifetime including battling cancer twice, but the most important of all to him was his kidney transplant. He never took it for granted. He was a kidney survivor for over 40 years which he stated was all God’s doing. He was strong willed or as most would say… stubborn man. He fought the good fight but was ready for the Lord to take him home.
He leaves a legacy of love and integrity with his family, friends and all who knew him. He has left behind wonderful memories of a loving husband, dad, papa, stepdad and friend.
We are grateful for each and every day we got to see his glowing smile, listen to his clever sense of humor, hear his infectious laugh, and enjoy his wonderful hugs. We will miss him more than words can express.
Ulys was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ann Martin and Shirley Chavarlli; one brother, Johnny Youngblood; brother in-law, Jim Ware; and one nephew, Doug Ware.
He is survived by his wife, Lori “Alice” Youngblood, of the home; son Freddy Youngblood, of Harrison; daughter and her husband, Christina and Darren Cyphers, of Topeka, Kansas; stepsons and their wives, Jason and Cathie King, of Bergman, and Sean and Corrie King, of Lakewood, Colorado; stepdaughters, Jaclynn and husband Nick Procino, of Centennial, Colorado, and Corrina McDonald, of Harrison; grandsons, Trenton Youngblood, of Hanford California, Logan Youngblood, of Harrison, Jadon King, of Bergman, Kenzie and Zak King, of Lakewood Colorado, Jarrin King Procino, of Centennial, Colorado, and Grayson McDonald, of Harrison; granddaughters, Madison Youngblood, of Topeka, Kansas, Sofia Procino, of Centennial, Colorado, and Allysa McDonald, of Harrison; sisters, Norma Smothers and husband Eddie, of Harrison, and Della Ware, of Huntsville; sister in-law, Rita Youngblood; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
A sincere “Thank You” to the staff at HOG (Highlands Oncology Group), Radiology and Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Hospice of the Hills, Harrison, and Dr. Tom Leslie of Harrison.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, with a short memorial service to follow directly after, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with Brother Bobby Brown and Jason King officiating.
