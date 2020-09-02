Service: 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Crossroads Community Church, with burial at York Cemetery; Visitation: 1-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the church, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Valeta Alexander, age 93, of Harrison, passed from this life on Tuesday Sept. 1 (2020) at Hillcrest Home. Valeta was born April 18, 1927, in Sullivan County, Missouri, the daughter of Ola B. and Velma Franklin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn Alexander; and a son, Keith Alexander.
She is survived by one son, JB and Reina, of Harrison; two daughters, Sarah, of Harrison, and Alona, of Springdale; a daughter-in-law, Sherry, of Lead Hill; and a stepson, Terry and Paula, of Columbia, Missouri.
She is also survived by six grandchildren, Melinda, Melissa, Scott, Todd, Eva and Angie; five great-grandchildren, Alexis, Malachi, Jase, Fiona and Margot; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Valeta was proud to have helped open the JCPenny’s store in Harrison and continued working there until she retired 18 years later. She loved working with her customers and enjoyed meeting them in the community. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church and cherished her church family. She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending Bergman basketball games with her daughter, Sarah, and watching the Cubs play baseball on TV. She had an amazing memory, enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles.
Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Crossroads Community Church, with Pastor Johnny Walters officiating. Burial will follow at York Cemetery.
Visitation is open from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service, also at the church.
Pallbearers are Jerry Curtis, James Kelley, Bryan Barnard, Stephen Terry, Mike Tramell and Russ Wynn.
In accordance with COVID-19 mandates, all attendees over age 10 must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
