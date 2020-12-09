Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Nail, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m.; arrangements are with Russellville Family Funeral Home.
Velbert Leon Smith Sr., of Russellville, decided to spend the last day of deer season (Dec. 6, 2020) on a stand behind the Pearly Gates with his wife, Ruth.
Born to Elza and Winnie Smith in Flemington, Missouri, on Oct. 29, 1936, “Smitty” was an avid archer who won the Southern Sectional Title in the Bare-bow division and placed fifth on the national level. An original 1965 employee of Con Agra Foods in Russellville, he retired as their purchasing agent in 1995.
He was a member of the Christian Union Church at Nail.
Velbert was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Ruth Carney Smith; and a brother Harold Smith.
Mourning his passing are his children: Dana (Steve) Gann, of Russellville; Velbert (Darlene) Smith Jr., of San Bernardino, California; Valerie Allman, of Russellville, and Benny (Ruth) Smith, of Van Buren; his grandchildren, Mary (Forrest) Patterson, Houston Texas; Joshua (Jennifer) Smith, Rancho Cucamonga, California; Melissa (Nick) Stone, Russellville; Carl Gann, Russellville; Chelsey (Ryan) Horn, Russellville; Chris Acevedom of Japan; Fatima and Kevin Cortez, Van Buren; and the only person who still called him Velbert, his brother, Joe (Mary) Smith, Cherry Valley, California.
Smitty’s greatest treasures were his great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Emersyn Smith, and Karis Wolcott.
The family would like to extend thanks to Peyton Hill for her extraordinary love, care and compassion for our father.
Miss Lillian, you are too young to know how much Paw loved holding you on his knee.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you plant a flower or tree (please, no irises) in dad’s memory. Plant it somewhere that you won’t have to mow around it.
