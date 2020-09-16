Private family graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall, with arrangements by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Velma Lee Harness, age 92, of Marshall, passed from this life on Tuesday, Sept. 15 (2020) at Highland Court in Marshall.
She was born in Timbo, on Sept. 20, 1927, to Austin Broyles and Annabelle Smith Broyles. She was the wife of the late Lester Carmon Harness.
Private family graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at East Lawn Cemetery in Marshall. Velma will be laid to rest beside her husband, Lester Carmon Harness.
Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
