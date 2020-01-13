Vera Mayfield

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Vera Helen Mayfield, 78, of Harrison, passed away peacefully at Select Specialty Hospital in Springfield, Missouri, surrounded by her family on Thursday, Jan. 9 (2020).
She was born at Biggers, on May 17, 1941, one of 14 children to Robert and Froney (Harney) Grimes.
She and her husband moved to Harrison in 1980 after he retired from the military. She had completed her LPN training shortly before he retired and had worked at nursing homes in Las Vegas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Vera was passionate about her job, she loved caring for the nursing home residents.
Vera was a talented artist, drawing and collecting sculptures that she painted. She was her husband’s angel and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter and nine siblings.
Vera is survived by her husband of 49 years, Verlin Mayfield; her son, Gene Lee Mayfield, of Oklahoma; her daughter, Carla Rochelle Oliger, of Florida; three brothers, Bob Grimes, of Florida, Carl Grimes and Fred Grimes, both of Ohio; a sister, Marie Pinrod, of Midway; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends who loved her and will miss her.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison with Pastor Heath Kirkpatrick officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
Commented