Verda Willadean Villines, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28 (2020).
The daughter of Earl Stephen Sims and Essie Ellen (Newberry) Sims was born on Sept. 12, 1932, at Plumlee.
Willadean married Lester Villines on Feb. 24, 1951, at Low Gap. Her greatest joy was cooking and caring for her family.
Willadean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester Villines; four brothers, Floy, Donald, Mansford and CJ Sims; two sisters, Doris June Sims and Berniece Brisco; daughter-in-law, Lena Villines; and granddaughter, Dianna Gale Smith.
Willadean is survived by her son, Lynn Villines, of Compton; daughter, Janie Tucker and (Larry) of Harrison; sisters, Bessie Brisco, of Harrison, Betty Villines, of Compton, Earline Villines, of Crossroads, and Elda Carter, of Sherwood; and brother, Arthur Sims, of Harrison; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at McFerrin Cemetery in Compton, with the Reverend Billy Edgar officiating.
Willadean has requested there not be a visitation due to COVID-19.
Pallbearers will be Tavis Villines, Alan Tucker, Zach Villines, Corby Villines, Wes Ply and Hunter Ply.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the staff of Hospice of the Hills.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Hospice of the Hills, 501 East Sherman Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
