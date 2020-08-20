Verdine Ruff

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Eagle Heights Baptist Church, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Verdine I. Ruff, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19 (2020) surrounded by her family at the age of 93.
The daughter of the late Hurley and Ruby (Williams) Brown was born at Everton, on June 22, 1927. She was a lifelong resident of Boone County and a loyal member of Eagle Heights Baptist Church for over 60 years. She was active at church serving as the Hostess Committee Chair for over 30 years, a member of Dorkus Sunday School Class and Tuesday Senior Adult Bible Class.
Verdine worked for Acme Laundry and was also the bookkeeper for her husband’s business, Ruff Machine Shop. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved playing games, especially dominos with her family and church friends, followed by a celebratory supreme pizza. She was an avid reader and loved to watch Arkansas Razorback basketball. She loved watching Game Show Network, and every Saturday she could be found hanging out with her DQ girls in their favorite booth. Verdine loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was the biggest fan of her daughter’s singing group, “One for All.”
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Arlin Ruff, in 1997; her son, Jim Ruff in 2018; and her brother and sister-in-law, Rudolph and Geneva Jo Brown.
Verdine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie Ruff Johnson and John Johnson, of Harrison; her grandchildren, Travis and Sarah Ruff, of Fayetteville, Andrew and Brittney Johnson, of Harrison, and Rachel Johnson, of Kansas City, Missouri; her great-grandchildren, Emily Ruff, Ashley Ruff and Kipton Johnson; and her brother and sister-in-law, Joel and Patsy Brown.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Gwen and Walt Schwarz, of Harrison, Wayne and Shirley Ruff, of Loveland, Colorado, Connie and Joe Cecil, of Harrison, and David and Carol Ruff, of Springdale; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends who loved her and will miss her.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Eagle Heights Baptist Church with Pastors Glenn Crenshaw and Kenny Stacey officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Visitation will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Coffman Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Travis Ruff, Andrew Johnson, Mike Horne, Lyndon Johnson, Jack Johnson and Randy Miller.
Honorary pallbearers are John Johnson, Walker Deakins, Staff of Beauty Box Salon, Dr. Brownfield and staff, Dr. Churchill and staff, Dorkus Sunday School Class, Ashley Hare, Sandy Morrison and Leslie Sasser with Kindred Home Care.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
