Verlie Carter Casey age 99, of Hillcrest Home in Harrison, passed away Friday, May 29 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of James William Carter and Leora Henson was born March 15, 1921, at Cave Creek.
Verlie enjoyed gardening and telling stories about her childhood. Days before her death, she started a cutting from a plant to grow in the home.
She leaves behind a legacy of five generations.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Belford Hendrix; brothers, Alfred, Harvey, and Richard Carter; and sisters, Neva Holt, Tressie Eddings, Lela Tennison and Estalee Ford; and three children, Edith Kimes, and Dale and Doyle Hendrix.
She is survived by her children, Darrell, JW, and Eudoice Hendrix, of Witt Springs, Lucy Reddell, of Dover, and Deniece Honeycutt, of Fayetteville; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be Monday, June 1, at Witts Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Visit the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
