Verlin L. Brisco Jr, age 77, of Pyatt, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19 (2020) at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.
He was delivered by his great-grandmother, Granny Lizzie Brisco on Tuesday, July 27, 1943, in Tom Thumb Spring, Newton County, the son of the late Verlin L. Sr. and Hester E. (Sims) Brisco.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Wanda Brisco, in 1995, and Betty Brisco, in 2017; two stepsons, Grant VanVeldhuizen and Tom Wilson; two step-grandsons, Mathew Wilson and John Wilson; and his niece, Mallory Lee.
Junior is survived by his three sisters and brother-in-law, Brenda and Sonny Lee, of Delight, Freddie Watkins, of Harrison, and Kathryn Madewell, of Harrison; his brother and sister-in-law, Nolan and Billie Brisco, of Harrison; and his stepsons, Sam Wilson, Tim Wilson and Brett Hendrickson.
He is also survived by his step-grandchildren, whom he loved spending time with; many nephews and nieces; great-nephews and great-nieces; and his friends, Mary Giles and Sheila Custer.
He enjoyed visiting with people and very seldom met a stranger. He retired from Flexsteel after 39 years as a lumber inspector and most recently worked for Pyatt Waterworks. He loved doing volunteer work, including the Salvation Army, the local food banks, and helping his neighbors and friends in any way that he could.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at White Church Cemetery, with Rick Brisco officiating. Visitation will be open at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Sam Wilson, Tim Wilson, Jacob Shrum, Marvin Sims, Pete Giles and Jim Brisco.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to White Church Cemetery Fund, c/o John Wray, 215 Wray Lane, Harrison, AR 72601.
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
