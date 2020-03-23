Private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Locust Cemetery, with open visitation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison (limited to 10 people at a time).
Verna E. Henderson, 68 of Lead Hill, passed away Saturday, March 21 (2020) at home surrounded by her family.
The daughter of Vernon and Eula (Manley) Cole was born at Harrison on Oct. 16, 1951. She was a lifelong Boone County resident and attended Monarch Tabernacle Church.
Verna loved spending time with her family and playing with her great-grandchildren. She loved to be outdoors and working with her flowers and her garden.
She was preceded in death by her parents and eight brothers and sisters.
Verna is survived by her sons, Billy Henderson and Randy (Karen) Henderson; her daughters, Malinda (Mike) Turner and Lisa (Troy) Rogers; brother, Vernon Cole (Joanie); six grandchildren, Jamey (Danielle) Rogers, Kenneth Rogers, Clint Henderson, Tyler (Shelby) Turner, Dustin Turner and James Roberts; three great-grandchildren, James Rogers, Levi Rogers and Austin Turner; and a host of other relatives and many friends that mourn her passing.
Due to current government restrictions on crowd size, private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Locust Cemetery, with Barry O'Neal officiating. The service will be broadcast live-stream (where available or uploaded for later viewing) on Facebook through Coffman Funeral Home.
Open visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison (limited to 10 people at a time).
Pallbearers are Randy Henderson, Kenneth Christen, Kenneth Rogers, James Roberts, Clint Henderson, Tyler Turner and Dustin Turner.
Honorary pallbearers are Jamey Rogers, Troy Rogers, Mike Turner, Jerry Henderson and Jimmy Hensley.

