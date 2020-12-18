Graveside services are private; arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Vernon Lee Armer, age 85, of Batavia, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17 (2020) at Mercy Hospital in Berryville.
The son of Marion and Sally (Norris) Armer was born at Possum Trot, on June 23, 1935. He is survived by his wife Mary Armer and three sons, Steve Armer, Allen Armer and Kent Armer.
Graveside services are private.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
