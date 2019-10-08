Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Denning Cemetery; Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the funeral home.
Vernon Lee Martin, 76, of Harrison, died Monday, Oct. 7 (2019) at Harrison.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Interment is at Denning Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the funeral home.
The son of Jeff and Ellen Martin was born March 20, 1943. Vernon is survived by his step-children, Andy and Sheri Rains, John Rains, Pat and John Peterson, Dede and Ronnie Harris and Susan and Joe Smith.
Commented