Vernon Stacey

Vernon R. Stacey, age 92, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26 (2020) at NARMC in Harrison.
He was born April 6, 1928, in Wayton, to Pearl Breedlove Ham.
He graduated from Deer High School in 1946. After high school, he married the love of his life, Mary Alice Matlock, on Sept. 13, 1952. Recently they celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
Vernon served his country proudly in the US Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1956.
He worked for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company from 1956 to 1990, retiring after 34 years. Everyone knew him as the “Coke Man” or “Stacey.” He enjoyed working on the farm with livestock, spending time with his family, talking to his dear friends on the phone and being with his beloved Open Door Baptist Church family. He was never known to turn down a good game of cards and he loved cheering on the Hogs and following the 2000 State Champ Lady Gobs. Cheers to the memories.
He was preceded in death by his mother; father-in-law, Lawrence Matlock; mother-in-law, Helen Brasel Matlock; a brother, Grant Ham; son-in-law, Austin Wayne Curry; and a great-grandson, Finnegan Andrew Stacey.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his three children, Joe Stacey (Robin), Kathy Stacey Curry (David) and Terri Stacey (Julie); grandchildren, Heath Stacey (Adriana), Stacey Bressler (Wilson), Kyle Stacey (Amy), Magan Curry and Gregory Bacon; and eight great-grandchildren, Annalise, Whit, Mary, Jack, Ethan, Elenore, David Oliver and Koleman; and one sister-in-law, Mary Jo Ham.
Graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Maplewood Cemetery, with Pastor Howard Braymer officiating. Visitation will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Coffman Funeral Home.
In compliance with COVID-19 state mandates, all attendees must provide and wear face masks and observe social distancing.
