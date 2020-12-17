Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Shiloh Baptist Church.
Vicki Lynn (Lee) Wise, 65, went to our Heavenly Father on Friday, Nov. 27 (2020). The cause of death was COVID-19 pneumonia.
Vicki was born on Dec. 25, 1954, Christmas Day, to Joseph Lee Sr. and Rosalie ((Kitty Jo (Martin)) Lee in Pensacola, Florida, and was raised among 10 siblings.
Vicki attended E.J. Wilson and N.B. Cook Elementary schools, A.V. Clubbs Middle School and Booker T. Washington High School where she graduated in 1973. She attended Pensacola Junior College majoring in filming. Her other interests were gardening, shopping, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.
Vicki was currently married to Frank Wise prior to her death but had previous married names (Rollins, McCune and Hoover).
Vicki had a good religious faith in God. In 1974, she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (the LDS Church, the Mormon Church). But, in the last two years, attended Shiloh Baptist Church in Harrison until a January 2020 car accident severely injured her. Her recovery was slow.
Vicki thought she had just a cold, but was diagnosed with pneumonia, emphysema and bronchitis. She took a COVID-19 test and it was confirmed she got it.
Vicki is survived by spouse, Franklin Wise; daughters, Lisa (Rollins) Crawford and Mary (Rollins); a stepson, James Wise; grandchildren, Christian Oden, Jamie Oden, Timmothy Rollins and Jacob Linder; and Mary's children who Vicki had never met.
Also survived by a sister, Michele (Lee) Dickey; five brothers in Florida, Richard Lee, Nicholas Lee (Nenita), Antonio Lee (Cecelia), Kevin Lee (Laura) and Ernest Tracy Lee III; numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
She is also survived by a paternal uncle, Ebbin Abraham Lee (Jacquelyn); a paternal aunt, Tippy McArthur; and numerous cousins.
Vicki was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elizabeth Linder; Vicki's parents and grandparents; older sisters, Sharon Sutton-Kearn and Cynthia Carter-Lee; older brothers, Joseph Lee Jr. and Robert Lee; a niece; four nephews, and a great-nephew.
Vicki was cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Shiloh Baptist Church, with Pastor Mike Moore officiating.
Please wear a mask to the service.
Flowers and cards are accepted. Brother Ernest Lee plans to do a memorial burial for Vicki in Florida. This is TBA. Money donations will be accepted to help him with the expenses. If donating, please address it to Ernest Lee or to Michele Dickey.
Vicki, you are so loved.
You will be truly missed.
Will see you one fine, sweet day, girl.
Commented