A memorial service will be held at a later time; arrangements are with Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Victor Martin Jarvi, 78, of Lead Hill, passed away at home on Saturday, Jan. 9 (2021).
He was born on April 13, 1942, in Ferndale, Michigan, the son of Martin and Lyletti Randall Jarvi. Victor leaves behind his wife, Catherine Jarvi, of the home, and many family members and friends.
