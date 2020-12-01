Vikki Hudson

Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Little Rock; visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Pinecrest Funeral Home in Alexander.
Vikki Ransom Hudson was called to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 27 (2020). Born in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 13, 1949, she truly left a lasting impression with everyone that met her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Thomas Marvin Hudson; her daughter, Brooke Andrews and her son-in-law, Eric Andrews; and her grandsons, Weston Thomas Hudson and Cooper Reece Andrews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman Ransom and Ruth Hicks Ransom; her son, Thomas Taylor Hudson; and her granddaughter, Sophia Presley Hudson.
Vikki graduated in 1967 from Aberdeen High School in Mississippi, and at a very early age, was a light to those around her. She was the first in her family to graduate college, obtaining her Home Economics Degree from Ole Miss in 1971. She joined Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and was eventually voted in as president. It was here where she met an Ole Miss baseball player, Tommy Hudson, on a blind date. He became the love of her life and they were married on June 5, 1971.
After college, she became a teacher with a love of science. The couple traveled the world with Hudson’s career, living adventurously from the mountains of Alaska to the deserts of Saudi Arabia. They even obtained their deep-sea diving license while living in Saudi Arabia.
Vikki later found success from her passion of helping people in 1981 when she became a State Farm Insurance Agent in Greenwood, Mississippi. She helped forge the way for women in business, becoming one of the first female State Farm Agents in the South and eventually relocated to Harrison. Vikki’s hard work ethic earned her many prestigious awards throughout State Farm, including the top 1% achievements of awards like President’s Club, Chairman’s Circle and Crystal of Excellence.
Vikki was a devout Catholic and was the epitome of a true Southern Belle, having a knack for the art of entertaining. She enjoyed gardening and making things more beautiful than they were when she found them. Her love of angels was apparent by simply walking through their backyard and being surrounded by her beautiful statues, all of which had their own names. She was an amazing cook and would often times have “experimental casserole night” because having cookbooks but not using them was a travesty!
She never lost her love of traveling, often times going on unforgettable adventures with her daughter, Brooke. But her greatest joy in life was being a Grammy to her beloved grandchildren, which she said was the best thing in the world.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Pinecrest Funeral Home in Alexander. Vikki’s Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Little Rock. Pallbearers include Eric Andrews, Tommy Hudson, Jake Gray, Jason Brown, Jerad Brothers, Jeremiah Oltmans, Jimmy Reid, Nathan Smith and Cooper Andrews (Honorary).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the CHI St. Vincent COVID-19 Honor Fund.
