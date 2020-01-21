Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, with burial at Mary, Mother of God Catholic Cemetery.
Vincent William Magdefrau, age 60, of Harrison, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
Vincent was born in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, on Jan. 27, 1959, to Caril and Marilyn Magdefrau. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his niece Bethany Michelle Magdefrau.
Vincent entered the United States Air Force in 1977. He was a Staff Sergeant and was stationed in many places around the world. After his military career he made his home in San Jose, California, for 18 years. He came to Harrison in 2011. He enjoyed genealogy and tracing his family tree as a hobby. Vincent was an Eagle Scout.
Vincent is survived by his brother, Steven Magdefrau and wife Cheryl, of Harrison; two sisters, Victoria Magdefrau, of Springdale, and Susan Tabor and husband Grady, of Brentwood, Tennessee; two nephews, Matthew Magdefrau, of Little Rock, and Asher Tabor, of Brentwood, Tennessee; and two nieces, Melissa Magdefrau, of Little Rock, and France Tabor, of Brentwood, Tennessee.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, with Father Jim Fanrak officiating.
Burial will be at Mary, Mother of God Catholic Cemetery with Air Force Military Honors.
Memorials may be made to the Boy Scouts of America.
