Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Jasper, with burial at Buffalo Cemetery at Murray.
Violet Laverne Lawson, age 76, of Jasper, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4 (2020) in Jasper.
The daughter of Floyd and Eileen Ramsey was born on Nov. 23, 1943, in Murray. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Roland Sr.
