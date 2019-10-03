Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the funeral home.
Virgie Ramsey, 105, formerly of Batavia, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29 (2019) in Illinois.
The daughter of Osborne and Gertie (Swain) Casey was born Sept. 23, 1914, at Parthenon. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ford Ramsey. She is survived by her daughters, Virginia, Christin and Cleta.
