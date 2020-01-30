All services will be private; arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
Mr. Virgil Dake, age 84, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26 (2020) in Mountain Home.
He was born Sept. 28, 1935, in Glazier, Texas, to Glen and Stella (Jamison) Dake.
He was a pilot in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, a member of the United Methodist Church, a 32nd degree Mason, a licensed electrician, engineer, and surveyor.
Virgil is survived by his lifetime partner, Mary “Em” Morris, of Mountain Home, and her daughter, Sondra Dailey and son Rick Dailey and two grandchildren; his three sons, Russell, Danny and Michael; daughter, Elaine (Jim) Hand; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, of Texas; and sister, Kahra Whistler, of Arizona; and special friend, Jack Colston.
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Jeannie Sutton.
All services will be private.
Arrangements under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.
