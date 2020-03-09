Cremation services are by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall; all services will be private.
Virgil Dean House, age 63, of Marshall, passed from this life on Friday, March 6 (2020) at Highland Court in Marshall.
The son of Max Fendley and the late Shirley Jeanette Ragland Fendley was born on May 28, 1956, in Marshall.
Cremation services are by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. All services will be private. Virgil will be laid to rest beside his mother, Shirley, in Kuykendall Cemetery.
