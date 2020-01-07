Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with burial at Denver Cemetery; Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the funeral home.
Virginia Mae Clemence Parker, age 72, of Harrison, died Tuesday, Jan. 7 (2020) at North Arkansas Medical Center in Harrison.
She was born Feb. 12, 1947, at Harrison, the daughter of Jess W. and Lena Ruth (Wilson) Martin. Along with her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her first husband, David Roy Clemence; her sister, (Jessie) Willena Smith; and two infant sisters.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Jerry Parker; her daughter, Ginger Lea Clemence McBee and husband John; her sons, Scott Alan Clemence and wife Dawn and David Roy Clemence II; her grandchildren, Stephanie McBee Bullington and husband Austin, Shawn McBee, and Mathew Clemence; and her step-grandchildren, George Blankenship and William Blankenship.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Chuck Crow officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the funeral starting at 10 a.m.
Burial will be at Denver Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends
