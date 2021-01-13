The viewing, services, and mass will all be small, private, and immediate family only; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Virginia Reed, of Harrison, died from natural causes on Monday, Jan. 11 (2021). She was 99 years of age.
Mrs. Reed is survived by her three loving and adoring children, Robert Reed I, of Kona, Hawaii, Connie Reed Beaty (Tim) of Huntington, West Virginia, and Patrick Reed I (Claire) of Harrison.
Virginia was born and raised in Spokane Valley, Washington. After graduating from high school, she moved to Los Angeles to work for Bullock’s Department store, which started her love of fashion. She met Mac Reed on a blind date. He was on R&R in California from being a Navy pilot. He proposed to her saying, “How would you like to be a Navy officer’s wife?”. In 1946, they wed in South Charleston, West Virginia. They lived in Montgomery, West Virginia, while Mac was going to college. Virginia worked all four years as a secretary for a coal company. Their first child, Robert, was born in Charleston.
After graduating, the Reeds moved to Spokane, Washington, where Mac started work with Kaiser Aluminum and Chemical Corporation. Connie was born there. Kaiser transferred Mac back to West Virginia, to work at the Ravenswood plant in 1956. Patrick was born when the family lived in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. The family moved to Parkersburg, West Virginia, where the kids grew up, until 1981. They moved back to Washington and then Mac retired. They spent the first part of their retirement years going back and forth from Priest Lake, Idaho, to their winter home in San Juan Capistrano, California, to be near their three children and five grandchildren.
The couple moved to Harrison in 2006 to their home in Harrison Estates where Virginia lived until 2019, close to her friends, Dee and Ron, Sue, Cheryl, Kay, and Ruthie. Mrs. Reed was active in Harrison with the Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in the Altar Society (with her friends Judy and Rose Ann), and she was a member of the Boone County Republican Women. She spent a lot of time at the Boone County Senior Center where she enjoyed exercising, playing Bingo, and having lunch with her friends, Mickey and Shirley. Mrs. Reed was an avid golfer and fisherwoman. She was an artist (oil paintings). She loved to paint and plant flowers, especially geraniums. She loved to play poker, Sequence, and Rummy.
In addition to her children, Virginia is survived by her grandchildren: Krista (John) Griese and five great-grandchildren, Cassie, Hope, Emily, Jack and Michael, of Haines City, Florida; Patrick Reed (Rachel) and great-grandson Ben, of Vienna, West Virginia; Megan (Jonathon) Million, of Fayetteville; and Robbie Reed, of Kona, Hawaii.
Mrs. Reed was preceded in death by her parents, Noel and Rachel Buchanan, of Millwood, Washington; her devoted husband, Mac; her brothers, Gene and Don; and her sister, Ellen (Billups). She was saddened by the loss of her loving grandson, Brian; her nephew, Joe; and her niece, Jeani Seamons.
She had a loving and close relationship with her nieces and nephews including Nancy (Rolf) Laurin, Debbie (Gary) Southard from Spokane, Washington, Julie (Don) Miller of Newberry Park, California, Larry Buchanan of Desert Hot Springs, California, Judy (Don) Hagerty of Las Vegas, Nevada, Diana Cawley (Jim) of Austin, Texas, Greg (Cathy) Buchanan of Denver, Colorado, Donna (Tom) Turner of South Charleston, West Virginia, John, III (Jane Ann) Reed of Hurricane, West Virginia, Ellis Reed of Daytona Beach, Florida, Mike (Barbara) Baker of Huntington, West Virginia, Gary Baker of Charleston, West Virginia, Diane (Greg) Young of Mathews, North Carolina, and Eddie (Janet) Pernell of Tucson, Arizona.
The family of Virginia Reed wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dave Dennis, Bailey Parker and Celie Barnard, her adoring and loving caregivers. We would like to express special warm and grateful thanks to the entire staff of Hillcrest Home for their wonderful devotion and care of our mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Hillcrest Home, 1111 Maplewood Road, Harrison AR 72601, or Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, 1614 Maplewood Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
The viewing, services, and mass will all be small, private, and immediate family only. The family hopes for understanding during this time.
The family would greatly appreciate sending condolences and funny stories regarding Virginia on the website rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison.
Arrangements were made by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
