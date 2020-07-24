Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Maplewood Cemetery, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Virginia Ruth Wells, of Harrison, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24 (2020) at the age of 97.
The daughter of the late Thomas and Argie (Allred) Armer was born at Osage, on Sept. 7, 1922. She was a member of Harrison First Assembly of God.
Virginia enjoyed reading her Bible and writing poems and songs. She was a Godly woman, a good mother and an incredible grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a good listener, and very loving and caring. While she was strong willed, her family loved her enduring spunk and zest for life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Wells in 1977; two brothers, Gary Armer and William Armer; and her son-in-law, Donald Addison.
Virginia was blessed with two children, David Quint Wells and Janice Addison, both of Lead Hill; five grandchildren and their spouses, Craig and Marjie Jenkins, of Lead Hill, Steve and Beverly Rider, of Harrison, Jonathan and Stacey Jenkins, of Bergman, Michele and Scott Reinert, of Rogers, and Mindy and John Upton, of Bentonville; 11 great-grandchildren, Quienton, Bret, Kari, Melanie, Bailey, JT, Jimmy, Christopher, Alex, Collin and Matthew; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and many friends who loved her and will miss her.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Maplewood Cemetery, with the Rev. Dennis Selvidge officiating. Pallbearers are her great-grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are her neighbors, Rick, Gloria, Wynona and Sue and her special helpers, Bret Rider, Stacey Jenkins and Missy Johnson.
