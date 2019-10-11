Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Christian Life Center, with service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, also at Christian Life Center.
Virley Rae Wilson, 80, of Harrison, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9 (2019) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.
Virley was a charter member of Christian Life Center and was of the Pentecostal faith. She was also a well known business lady who was liked and respected in the community. Virley loved doing things for others; whether it be family or church activities, she had to do a little bit more than anyone else.
Virley was the second child born to Omer and Dorothy (Horn) Watkins at Eula, on Nov. 23, 1938.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James Watkins.
She is survived by her loving husband, Walter Warren (Oscar) Wilson, of 60 years; her son, Timothy Wilson and wife Sherry, of Harrison; one granddaughter, Kayla Wilson, and one grandson, Jeffrey Wilson, both of Harrison; her sister, Shirley Gale, of Harrison; her brother-in-law, John Watkins and wife Martha, of Harrison; her sister, Sharon Burns, of Bentonville; her sister-in-law, Sherrlene Watkins, of Harrison; and many nieces, nephews and friends who will mourn her passing.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Christian Life Center. Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Christian Life Center, with the Rev. Tim Hampton officiating.
Arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
