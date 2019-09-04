Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Vita M. Saville, age 96, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4 (2019). She was able to stay at her home until just recently, being cared for the last several years by her good friend, Ann Wortham.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Holt Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery.
The daughter of James Robert and Ada Richardson was born on May 29, 1923.
Vita lived a full life, graduating at the head of her class. She gave up many scholarships to enter the work force of Douglas Aircraft in St. Louis, Missouri, due to the country going to war on Dec. 7, 1941. She worked there until the end of the war. Vita than retired to the farm but had to go back to work after suffering the droughts of 1953, 1954 and 1955. She worked for a short time at the garment factory then was employed for 10 years at Harrison Grocer Company.
Vita finished college and was the first woman Certified Public Accountant to have her own office in the state in which she worked for 48 years. Vita loved to travel and visited all 50 states and six continents. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Harrison.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jake” Saville; her parents; four sisters, Dovie Matlock, Ruth Meadows Price, Gustie and Dorothy Richardson; and six brothers, Homer, Roy, Gray, Doy, Robert and Ward Richardson.
Survivors include her stepson, Norman Saville, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented