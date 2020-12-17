There will be no public service.
Vivian Berneice Phillips was born in Depew, Oklahoma, on Dec. 17, 1929, and departed this life at age 90 to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Dec. 15 (2020).
Her parents, Oscar and Ida May Bounds, and both sisters, Helen McPherson and Evelyn Kindig, preceded her in passing into eternity with Christ.
Vivian is survived by her husband, Tilden Phillips, of the home; children, Paul “Bo” Davenport and wife Debbie, Brenda Earwood and husband Bobby, Scott Phillips and wife Traci, Jackie Melton and husband Larry; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.
Vivian was a faithful and longtime member of Eagle Heights Baptist Church in Harrison.
There will be a private family reflection of her life and celebration of her passing into the glory of heaven.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Hospice of the Hills in Harrison.
