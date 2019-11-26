Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home.
W.H. “Mac” McCutcheon, age 103, of Harrison, passed away Monday, Nov. 25 (2019) at Hillcrest Home in Harrison.
He was born March 29, 1916, in Bass, the son of Ross and Cora (Wasson) McCutcheon.
Along with his parents, W. H. was preceded in death by his first wife, Nelda (Kent) McCutcheon, in 1970, and his second wife, Wanda (Cantrell) McCutcheon, in 2018.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home. Interment is in Maplewood Cemetery.
