Walker Bowles, 25, of North Little Rock, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1995, in Conway, to Todd Bowles and Laura Niswonger.
He was a loving and supportive husband, brother, grandson and friend. He loved playing video games, building, science-fiction, magic and fantasy.
Walker leaves behind his loving wife of two years, Mikayla (Wilbarger) Bowles; his parents, Todd Bowles and Laura Niswonger; his siblings, NaDean Bowles, Meleah Bowles and Olivia Bowles; a sister-in-law, Loren Abercrombie; his grandfather, Thomas Niswonger; and a host of extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Glenda Niswonger and Mabel Snider, and his grandfather, Claude Bowles.
A memorial stone will be placed beside his Granny Glenda in Smith Cemetery at Log Hall in Newton County, at a later date.
