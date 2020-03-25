Arrangements are with Holt Memorial Chapel.
Wallace Wayne Clayborn, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, March 24 (2020). He was 85 years old.
The son of Millard and Ruby (Young) Clayborn was born on Oct. 5, 1934, in Nail.
Wallace enjoyed camping and fishing and spent a lot of time on the Buffalo River. He loved spending time with the love of his life, his wife, Magdalene, and their dog, Betsy. Wallace enjoyed visiting with family and friends and always had a smile on his face and hug to give. He attended Jasper Assembly of God Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Blanche (Cowell) Clayborn; and one sister, Ivon Case.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Magdalene Clayborn; three brothers, RB Clayborn and wife, Mae, of Harrison, and Jim Clayborn and Jerry Clayborn, both of Deer; four sisters, Sharon Spradley and husband, Larry, of Deer, Mary Edgmon and husband, Pete, of Mossville, Ilah Morrison, of Deer, and Nedra Daniels, of Jasper; his beloved dog, Betsy; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Due to current government restrictions on crowd size the funeral will be private. There is no visitation.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented