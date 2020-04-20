Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service of Huntsville.
Walter Detweiler, 84, of Harrison, passed away Thursday, April 16 (2020) at Somerset Nursing Home in Harrison.
He born Jan. 21, 1936, in Souderton, Pennsylvania, to Alvin Detweiler and Edna Derstine-Detweiler.
He was a member of the Harrison First Assembly of God Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Buelah Stutzman and Ruth Blunk.
Survivors include his wife, Gladys Detweiler, of the home; four sons, Rob Detweiler and wife Shannon, of Nevada, Chris Detweiler and wife Chelsea, of California, and Richard Walls and David Walls, both of Harrison; two daughters, Jeri Cooper and husband Boh, of Tennessee, and Kelley Smith and husband Timmy, of California; brother, Donald Detweiler, of Indiana; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Madison County Funeral Service of Huntsville.
Please visit madisoncountyfuneralservice.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Commented