Walter “Oscar” Wilson, of Harrison, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 26 (2019) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. He was 81 years old.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Christian Life Center. The Rev. Tim Hampton will officiate. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery. Pallbearers Scott Moore, Cameron Rogers, Cliff Kollin, Robbie Gale, Dwayne Graham and Brandon Likes. Honorary pallbearers are Joel Ray Williams, Tommy Phelps, Jim Parker, Charlie Cruse, Dennis Gale, Ottie Morse and Neal Gibson.
Oscar was born June 6, 1938, in Harrison, the only son of Samuel and Ruby (Martin) Wilson.
On Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1958, he married the love of his life, Virley Rae (Watkins).
Oscar was a veteran who served eight years in the Arkansas National Guard. He was a member of the Guard when President Eisenhower issued an executive order, which federalized the Arkansas National Guard, for them to support the integration of the “Little Rock Nine” into Little Rock Central High. He was also a well-known businessman who owned Wilson’s Plumbing and Electric along with Wilson’s Superette for many years. Through his businesses he made many friends in and around the community. Oscar loved the outdoors which included hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 60 years, Virley Rae Wilson.
Survivors include one son, Timothy Wilson and wife, Sherry, of Harrison; one granddaughter, Kayla Wilson; one grandson, Jeffrey Wilson, both of Harrison; and many cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends who will mourn his passing.
